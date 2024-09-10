Joe Rogan ‘wishes’ Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson wasn’t happening

Joe Rogan has revealed why he ‘wishes’ Jake Paul and Mike Tyson’s fight wasn’t happening, but also wants to “support” the boxing legend’s quest for one more fight.

Ever since Jake Paul and Mike Tyson announced that they would be fighting, there have been plenty of critics. They’ve all pointed to the massive age gap between the two, as well as Tyson’s health issues.

Joe Rogan, however, has been a big supporter of Tyson stepping back into the ring and fighting the YouTuber-turned-boxer. The UFC commentator believes the 58-year-old can win the “dangerous” fight too, but questioned his ability to match Jake.

Now, the podcast giant has said that he ‘wishes’ the fight wasn’t going ahead, but “supports” Tyson in wanting to get into the ring for one last time.

“I wish he didn’t do it, I wish it wasn’t a thing,” he said during episode 162 of the JRE MMA Show when asked his thoughts on the fight by Belal Mohamed.

“I wish it wasn’t a thing where a 58-year-old guy was going to fight a 28-year-old. That said, I fully support his desire to do it. What, is he going to live forever? No, he’s not going to live forever. Maybe he wants one more shot at it. Maybe his body can do one more fight. I don’t know.”

Timestamp of 1:51:29

Rogan reiterated that ‘Iron’ Mike looks “great” on the mitts, but wants to see him actually spar and see how much he ‘has left’ in his body.

“What you want to see is him sparring. You want to see him hitting the bag for multiple rounds. Let’s see three rounds hard on the bag. I want to see what you can do, I want to see how your feet move, I want to see what it looks like if you’re off balance when you’re throwing combinations,” the JRE host continued.

When it comes to concerns about Mike’s health, Jake doesn’t appear to have any. He won’t draft in a backup fighter yet. However, if he does, it could be Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. who answers the call.