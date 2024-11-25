Joe Rogan reveals why he is glad Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson wasn’t “real” fight

Joe Rogan has given his thoughts on Jake Paul’s fight with Mike Tyson, admitting he was scared for the 58-year-old at first.

After a delay to their initial fight date, Jake Paul and Mike Tyson finally squared off on November 15. The YouTuber-turned-boxer entered the fight as the heavy favorite given that Tyson, 58, had health issues in the build-up.

Jake scored a unanimous victory over ‘Iron’ Mike as the heavyweight legend struggled to land punches on his younger opponent.

Mike’s pre-fight health issues were something that Joe Rogan had worried about for a while, but backed the 58-year-old’s desire to get back in the ring. In episode 2232 of the Joe Rogan Podcast with Josh Brolin, he finally weighed in on the result.

Joe Rogan finally weighs in on Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson result

“Wasn’t the Tyson-Jake fight amazing?” the actor jokingly said, trying to get Rogan’s take on things.

“It’s amazing they got paid so much money for that. I think $20 million and $40 million, that’s what I heard,” the JRE host replied.

“I’m happy that Mike got the money and I’m happy that he didn’t get hurt. That was my fear that it was going to be a real fight and he was going to get hurt.”

Timestamp of 1:52:31

Rogan worrying it was going to be more of a ‘real’ fight is more about it being a knockdown, slug-out brawl instead of a lack of action.

That lack of action was something Jake said he regretted too. He would have liked Mike to be more competitive so he could have his own comeback moment on the 58-year-old.

The claims about it being ‘scripted’ have also been addressed by both Jake and his Most Valuable Promotions team. So, despite it being on Netflix, it was a fully sanctioned bout that counts for his own record.

Jake and Mike are both banned from boxing for the next month as a result of the fight. However, that is on medical grounds, nothing else.