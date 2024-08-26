Joe Rogan explains how Mike Tyson can beat Jake Paul in “dangerous” fight

Joe Rogan thinks Mike Tyson could pull off the upset and beat Jake Paul even though he’s concerned about the retired boxer’s health going into the match.

On November 15, Mike Tyson will be taking on Jake Paul in Netflix’s first-ever live boxing event and it’s promising to be a battle unlike any other.

At 58-years-old, Tyson will be the oldest opponent Jake Paul has fought, and as such, there have been plenty of people in the combat sports world who fear for his wellbeing.

Joe Rogan is one of those people and expressed as much during an episode of his JRE podcast with guest Russell Crowe.

During the episode, Crowe asked Rogan for his thoughts on Paul and the upcoming match against Tyson.

After praising Jake’s combat ability, noting that the YouTuber is “dangerous,” Rogan explained that his opponents often underestimate him because of his status as an influencer.

(segment begins at 2:18:00)

“He’s a very good boxer. He trains hard. He can fight,” Rogan said before turning his attention to the Tyson bout. “58 is 58, no matter what. But 58-year-old Mike Tyson is not 50-year-old Mike Jones who lives down the street. It’s a different kind of human being and he can still knock your f**king head into another dimension if he can catch you.”

According to Rogan, in order for Tyson to beat Paul, he’s going to need to keep up with ‘The Problem Child’ and that’s where the uncertainty lies.

“Can he catch a 28-year-old guy who’s on the top of his career and winning legitimate boxing matches?” Rogan pondered. “If Mike and him are fighting and he can’t catch him and Mike has bad knees or his back’s bad… I mean, I don’t know what’s going on with him physically.”

Joe further stressed that in Tyson’s training footage, he’s been looking good, but it’s hard to judge him hitting pads if he can last every round against Jake.

For his part, Tyson hasn’t appeared concerned about facing off against the influencer in his return to the ring, even shrugging off Logan Paul’s warnings that his brother was not to be messed up when they face off in November.