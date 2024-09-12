Joe Rogan admits he’d be “bummed out” if Jake Paul does this in Mike Tyson fight

Joe Rogan admitted he would be really “bummed” if YouTube star Jake Paul manages to beat Mike Tyson in a specific way in their highly-anticipated boxing match this November.

Jake Paul is facing one of his most prolific opponents yet in boxing legend Mike Tyson. The pair are set to touch gloves on November 15, 2024, and debates have been heated as to who fans think will walk away with the W.

Some believe Paul’s youth will take the day, while others say Tyson’s years of experience are enough to outdo the YouTuber. For now, it’s anyone’s guess as to who’ll win… but Joe Rogan says he’ll be majorly disappointed by one possible outcome.

Article continues after ad

During a September 2024 episode of the Joe Rogan Experience, the podcast host admitted that he would be “bummed out” if Jake Paul ended up winning by knockout.

Although he feels Jake Paul is easily “dismissed” in the boxing world because of his status as a YouTuber, he believes the influencer is “perfectly capable” of knocking out Mike Tyson.

Article continues after ad

“He has real power,” Rogan said. “I really hope he doesn’t knock Mike Tyson out. I would just be real bummed out to see Mike get KO’d at 58 years old.

Article continues after ad

“If [Jake] zigs when he should have zagged, Mike can close the distance in a way that he doesn’t expect. And Mike also has layers upon layers of attacks that are in his mind. He’s forgotten more about boxing than Jake Paul has ever remembered.”

(Topic begins at 1:05)

Joe Rogan has spoken at length about Paul vs Tyson. Looking at his past statements on the subject, he’s backing Jake to take the W – but won’t discount the “monster” that is Mike Tyson.

Article continues after ad

“58-year-old Mike Tyson is not 50-year-old Mike Jones who lives down the street,” he said in a previous episode. “It’s a different kind of human being and he can still knock your f**king head into another dimension if he can catch you.”

Article continues after ad

In fact, Rogan claimed that he “wished” the fight wasn’t happening at all, but still supports Tyson’s desire to test his skills against Paul at his age.