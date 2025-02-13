Jake Paul’s long-awaited Joe Rogan episode reportedly scrapped as fight canceled

Jake Paul’s long-awaited appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience is reportedly off now that his fight with Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez has been scrapped.

After Jake Paul defeated Mike Tyson towards the end of 2024, there were a few claims that suggested that the YouTuber-turned-boxer would be switching his focus away from the boxing ring and more towards MMA.

Yet, with the calendar turning over to 2025, reports surfaced that claimed the ‘Problem Child’ would finally be getting his dream fight against Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez. There were even a few claims that it was a done deal and that Jake would be announcing it.

However, the Mexican superstar backed out at the last minute, penning a four-fight deal with Riyadh Season and Saudi Arabia. Jake was even mocked by Turki Alalshikh, who said Canelo only fights “real fighters.”

Jake Paul was supposed to be on JRE Podcast

As well as the super fight being scrapped, it looks as if Jake is going to miss out on a long-awaited appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience.

According to Brendan Schaub, one of Rogan’s closest friends, Jake was set to appear on JRE to announce the fight with Canelo. “I know for a fact being very close to the situation, super close to the situation, the fight was basically done, Jake and Canelo was going down. ‘Cuz he ran into him at Trump’s inauguration,” the former UFC star said on The Schaub Show.

“Then Jake was going to go on Rogan and talk about it and announce it. And then Alalshikh was like ‘nope.’ That’s how close they were.”

Timestamp of 29:45

Rogan has been a pretty vocal supporter of Jake in the past, hyping up his skills after some previous wins. He’s also defended him a few times after claims that his fights are scripted.

Getting him on to announce the Canelo fight would have been a sizable get for the JRE show, but that’s seemingly on the backburner now. Who knows if he’ll get to appear otherwise?

