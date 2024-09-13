Jake Paul warned about fighting UFC star as “crazy” boxing KO video surfaces

Jake Paul has been warned about calling out UFC star Alex ‘Poatan’ Periera after “crazy” footage of his amateur boxing days surfaced online.

Over the years, Jake Paul hasn’t shied away from calling out some of the biggest names in the fight game. The YouTuber-turned-boxer has gone after Conor McGregor on numerous occasions, as well as Jorge Masvidal.

After defeating ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry back in July, the ‘Problem Child’ upped the stakes again. He decided to call out current UFC light heavyweight champion Alex ‘Poatan’ Periera for a fight. The Brazilian didn’t exactly shut it down, either.

Article continues after ad

Since then, Jake has been repeatedly warned about trying to fight ‘Poatan’ because of how dangerous he is. Well, that has now continued after footage of Alex in boxing matches appeared online.

In the short clips, Poatan displays some pretty explosive power, knocking down a handful of opponents and constantly backing them up against the ropes. “The knock out was crazy,” one viewer noted.

Article continues after ad

“This is exactly why Jake Paul calling out Alex Pereira is actually even worse than the Mike Tyson fight,” another viewer said. “He KOs Jake Paul in two rounds,” another added.

Article continues after ad

“Jake Paul doesn’t want any of that smoke. He stands no chance,” commented another viewer. “And Jake thinks he can beat him,” another said, attaching a handful of laughing emojis.

As noted, the social media star hasn’t been backed down from anyone. He’s fighting ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson in November and, despite being the favorite, Jake knows that the heavyweight legend still carries serious power.

One hurdle getting in the way of a potential fight with ‘Poatan’ is the fact that the Brazilian is still contracted to the UFC. Plus, UFC boss Dana White hasn’t shown a willingness to work with Jake. In fact, they’ve had plenty of beef at times.

Article continues after ad

So, anyone worried about him mixing it up with Pereira shouldn’t have any immediate concerns.