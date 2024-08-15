Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson called out as “scam” by boxing legend who wants Jake fight

Jake Paul’s fight with Mike Tyson has been called a “scam” by a boxing legend, as he wants to take on the YouTuber-turned-boxer himself.

When Jake Paul and Mike Tyson first announced that they’d be fighting, there were plenty of skeptics. The majority pointed to the massive age difference between them, especially as Tyson is 58-years-old.

The former heavyweight boxing champion had to pull out of the first fight date after he suffered an ulcer flare-up during a flight. Jake fought and beat Mike Perry in his place, but the fight with ‘Iron’ Mike has been rescheduled for mid-November.

There have been some critics who believe the fight will never happen, citing Tyson’s health problem as a barrier. Former boxer Eric ‘Butterbean’ Esch is one such critic as he believes the “scam” fight will never happen.

“Him and Tyson are never gonna fight,” Butterbean said during a recent Q&A at Georgia Pop and Horror Con. “That has been a scam from the very beginning just to boost Jake’s name – and it has.

“This guy, everybody’s talking about him. But he’s never gonna fight Tyson. They were never planning on fighting each other, because a promoter would never let him fight anyone else in between a fight. Never. Not that big a fight. So, it’s been a scam from the beginning.”

The 58-year-old, former super heavyweight, has called Jake out himself, offering the YouTuber-turned-boxer a “winner-takes-all” fight worth $2 million.

He’s also posted TikToks of himself in training, urging the social media star to respond. “Jake Paul! What are you waiting on? We going to do this or what?” he said in his most recent call out.

The ‘Problem Child’ and Tyson have both stated they’re confident that the fight will happen in November. Though, Jake has reportedly got Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. as a back-up. So, we’ll wait and see.