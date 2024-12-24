Jake Paul vs Conor McGregor reportedly ‘on the table’ for 2025 super fight

A fight between Jake Paul and Conor McGregor is reportedly ‘on the table’ for 2025 amid rumors that the UFC star could actually fight Logan Paul.

Since getting into the combat sports world, Jake Paul has, regularly, called out Conor McGregor for a fight. The YouTuber-turned-boxer has been eager to fight the UFC superstar inside the boxing ring.

Initially, McGregor had been keen to downplay Jake’s callouts. He labeled him and his brother Logan a pair of “dingbats” but has, since, gotten into more personal trash talk.

The Irishman has continued to pick against Jake in his fights, backing his opponents. That included his recent fight against Mike Tyson, but it might finally be time for the pair of them to square off.

Jake vs Conor could happen in India

According to a report from ESPN Mexico’s Salvador Rodriguez, a fight between Jake and Conor is ‘on the table’ for 2025.

“July, August, or September,” he posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Rodriguez also reported that India could be the host country for the super fight. Though, there is no mention of a city or venue.

That report comes amid talk of a fight between Conor and Logan. McGregor fueled those rumors by saying he had “agreed” to fight the imPaulsive host.

“The rumors of a bout with Topuri[a] are false,” McGregor posted on December 17. “I am in preliminary agreements with the Ambani family to face Logan Paul in a boxing exhibition in India. I have agreed.”

However, there hasn’t been any further movement on that since McGregor posted about it.

If Jake and Conor were to fight, it would be an interesting one from a weight perspective. Jake has been fighting at Cruiserweight and Heavyweight, which is a far cry from Conor’s favored weights of Featherweight and Lightweight.

Jake has reportedly been set to make his PFL debut in 2025, however, that would no doubt be delayed if this fight went ahead.