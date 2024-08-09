Jake Paul vows to enter 2028 Olympics and win gold for USA in boxing

Influencer-turned-boxer Jake Paul wants to bring home a gold medal for the USA in the 2028 Olympics in LA.

Jake Paul has taken the boxing world by storm, having picked up wins against a number of UFC greats including Anderson Silva and Nate Diaz.

Ahead of the 27-year-old’s November faceoff against returning legend Mike Tyson, Paul announced that he wants to take his boxing talents to the Olympics, because he’s tired of watching the USA lose.

During an August 9 episode of BS w/ Jake Paul, ‘The Problem Child’ revealed plans to enter the 2028 Olympics.

“I’m sick and tired of waiting around, waiting for another gold for team USA,” he said. “I’m not retiring. I probably just added a couple more years onto my boxing career because of that, but Los Angeles, United States, sick as f**k.”

According to Paul, he’s completely serious about competing and promised the gold medal would be his.

As TMZ notes, prior to 2016, Jake wouldn’t have been eligible to compete due to his status as a professional boxer, as only amateurs were allowed. However, it’s now a very real possibility and a goal the influencer is keen to complete.

Back in July, Paul revealed he was training with the US Olympic boxing team as an “honorary coach” to teach the fighters meditation, breathwork, and how to stay composed during their fights.

He further said that he tried to join the team, but missed the cutoff by three weeks.

In addition to seeking a gold medal, Paul plans to become a boxing champion and revealed the WBA wants him to compete against Julio Cesar Chavez for the WBA belt.

Until then, however, Jake Paul is set to battle Mike Tyson on November 15 in a long-awaited Netflix bout that the fight world hasn’t stopped talking about since it was originally announced.

