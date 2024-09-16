Jake Paul urged to make Mike Tyson fight free on YouTube to prove match isn’t about money

Former UFC Lightweight Champ Benson Henderson is demanding Jake Paul fight Mike Tyson for free on YouTube in order to prove he’s not just in it for the money.

Mike Tyson’s upcoming return to the ring against influencer boxer Jake Paul has rubbed some people the wrong way, with many speaking out against the bout over Tyson’s health.

Despite numerous warnings, Tyson has remained committed to the fight and has been unfazed by the concerns of those in the combat sports world.

One such voice belongs to former UFC champ-turned-boxer Benson Henderson, who believes that Jake Paul is only fighting the 58-year-old because of the payday for such a big event.

Speaking with talkSPORT, Henderson said he takes issue with the significant age gap between ‘Iron Mike’ and ‘The Problem Child.’

(segment begins at 9:35)

“Almost in no sport at all would a 58-year-old man stand any chance against a 27-year-old man in one-on-one combat sport,” he said. “It’s gonna be really hard unless the 27-year-old is pretty low level and the 58-year-old is still high-level, actively competing and actively doing stuff.”

The bout, currently slated for November 15, is going to air live on Netflix, but Henderson is convinced that Paul should put the fight on for free if he really doesn’t care about money. In fact, Jake Paul even admitted he would be making a whopping $40M from the fight.

“It is a big moneymaker. I think there’s literally no other reason to do that fight other than to make money,” the former UFC champ explained. “If you say, ‘There is another reason do that fight.’ Okay, do it for free. You’re a YouTube star? Sure, no problem. Go do it for free. Put it on YouTube for free and still have that fight. Then tell me that it’s about more than the money.

Associated Press Jake Paul is facing Mike Tyson on November 15.

“It’s all about the money, which is cool. All respect to people doing whatever it is they wanna do to make their money. No disrespect for that. People have got to pay their bills. People have got to make money. So, if that’s what you wanna do to make money, no problem. I’m just not the biggest fan of it.”

While it’s doubtful that such a high-profile match will suddenly be free, Mike Tyson himself even suggested that his big boxing return is all about his payday at the end.

During an appearance on Logan Paul’s podcast, Tyson shrugged off Jake’s big brother’s warnings about the fight and eyed his reward for going through with what could be his final time in the ring.

“This is what’s going to happen: Two men are gonna fight, somebody’s gonna win, they might fight again, and then they go to their separate banks and life goes on,” Tyson predicted.