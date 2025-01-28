Jake Paul taunts “fanboy” Conor McGregor and confirms fight announcement

Jake Paul has taken a swipe at Conor McGregor, calling him a “fanboy” as the YouTuber-turned-boxer is setting up to announce his next fight.

Over the years, Jake and Logan Paul have gotten into some slinging matches with Conor McGregor. The UFC superstar had, initially, been wary of responding to the brothers, only breaking his silence to call them “dingbats.”

Since then, he and Jake have traded different verbal jabs, especially as McGregor has backed Jake’s boxing opponents in pretty much every fight.

The Irishman had also claimed that he had agreed to fight Logan in India. However, after the trio met during President Trump’s inauguration, that has gone cold despite some face-to-face trash talk.

Jake Paul has 2025 fight coming

Now, Jake has taken another swipe at McGregor as he prepared to reveal who he’ll be fighting next.

“Unlike our fanboy, I call my own shots. Sit and wait until they tell you when you can fight,” the ‘Problem Child’ posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, in response to his MVP brand teasing his upcoming fight. “Announcement soon.”

Despite not naming Conor in the post, Jake once again referenced him being ‘controlled’ by the UFC. That was something Logan mentioned during the rumors of their possible fight, and also something the pair both said to him in person as well.

As for who Jake’s next opponent will be, fans are eager to see him avenge his only defeat and take on Tommy Fury again.

“Tommy II or bust. I can’t believe you got away with that Tyson fight,” one said. “Please let it be Tommy,” another added. “I hope it’s Tommy Fury so you can shut the haters up,” commented another.

The ‘Problem Child’ had previously laid out a list of 10 possible opponents for him. However, he was also supposed to switch his focus to MMA after facing Tyson. So, who knows what he’s got in store.