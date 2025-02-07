Jake Paul roasted as Canelo mega fight scrapped at last minute

Jake Paul’s dream fight with Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez has been scrapped at the “one-yard line” of negotiations as the Mexican legend has other plans.

For the last few years, Jake Paul has targeted some of the biggest names in combat sports. Conor McGregor has been a constant target for his verbal jabs, and so too has Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez.

The Mexican boxing star was initially cold on Jake’s threats, urging him to focus on his then-burgeoning career. Yet, since the YouTuber-turned-boxer has proven himself somewhat, he’s suggested that he’d be open to a fight at some point.

Reported surfaced on February 3, suggesting that the two were finally going to make it happen, squaring off in Las Vegas for Canelo’s annual Cinco De Mayo fight. However, that plan has now been scrapped.

Jake Paul vs Canelo is off

Instead, the super-middleweight champion has signed a four-fight deal for clashes in Saudi Arabia, including a long-awaited bout with Terence Crawford.

As per ESPN’s Mike Coppinger: “In a stunning, 11th-hour development with the Jake Paul fight on the one-yard line, Canelo Alvarez has instead closed a four-fight deal with Turki Alalshikh and Riyadh Season to salvage the Terence Crawford mega fight in September.”

Alalshikh, who is the chairman of the General Entertainment Authority for Saudi Arabia, has been vocal about not wanting Jake fights following his defeat to Tommy Fury.

“Please, we don’t want any YouTuber fights again,” he told DAZN back in March 2024.

He took another shot at Jake with the Canelo deal, saying: “Canelo only fights real fighters.”

KSI mocks Jake Paul over Canelo fight

Alalshikh wasn’t the only one to poke fun at Jake for the deal falling through. KSI also took some swipes at his long-time rival.

“Now what buddy?” he asked in an Instagram story. “Keep running from me bro.”

Jake has promised a fight announcement soon, so he may well have something else up his sleeve. However, his dream fight is going to have to wait again.