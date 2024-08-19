Jake Paul roasted after disguising himself as Travis Kelce at Fanatics Fest

Jake Paul dressed up as Travis Kelce during Fanatics Fest in NYC. Unconvinced and bothered, netizens roasted his disguise online.

While YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul prepares for his Mike Tyson fight on November 15, he’s been enjoying the many press opportunities leading up to his most demanding bout yet.

During the weekend of August 16-18, Paul was in NYC at Fanatics Fest, a premiere sports convention where athletes and celebrities gather to indulge in everything sports. From limited-edition merch to rare collectibles, Fanatics Fest has it.

Article continues after ad

While Paul could have drawn crowds by dressing as himself, he instead, showed up in a Travis Kelce disguise.

As the professional boxer walked out to a group of fans, he could be seen wearing a Kansas City Chiefs uniform with Kelce’s last name and number on the iconic red jersey.

Fans, however, weren’t impressed by his costume after a viral TikTok was posted by betr, the leading sports media and gaming company founded by Paul.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“If I was Travis Kelce I would be pissed,” quipped a netizen.

“I’m tired of this tool. I hope Tyson breaks his neck and chews on his ear when they finally fight,” said another.

“Little boy disguised as a grown man isn’t fooling a single person,” added a third.

Others claimed it should have been apparent that it wasn’t Kelce at the convention, stating that Paul’s features stuck out.

“People should know it’s not Travis with tattoos,” one pointed out.

Article continues after ad

“Big fail,” said another.

While at Fanatics Fest, Paul also squared up to his upcoming opponent during a press conference at the Javits Center in Hell’s Kitchen. As tension rose, Tyson pushed Paul. He then erupted in laughter as the YouTuber shook it off.

Paul even proposed a massive rule change to their November fight. As the opponents exchanged words, Paul suggested that he and Tyson go ten three-minute rounds instead of eight two-minute rounds.

Article continues after ad