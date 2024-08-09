Jake Paul reveals who he wants to fight after Mike Tyson with title opportunity on the table

Jake Paul has revealed the five fighters he wants to take on after his clash with Mike Tyson, but the mooted WBA title fight is actually missing from his list.

Ever since getting involved with boxing, Jake Paul has continually said he wants to fight the best fighters and challenge himself. His end goal is actually becoming a world champion, and the idea of a title fight has been put out.

The president of the WBA, Gilberto Mendoza, has said he’s “open” to seeing Jake take on Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. for a title. Though, right now, the ‘Problem Child’ has his eyes on his rescheduled fight with ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson.

Jake and the heavyweight boxing icon will meet in mid-November, but the YouTuber-turned-boxer is also looking ahead to the future. He’s got five fighters on his ‘hitlist’, but Cesar Chavez Jr. misses the cut.

“[UFC champion Alex] Pereira, McGregor, Canelo, KSI, Tommy Fury,” Jake said during his appearance on the August 6 episode of the FULL Send podcast.

Jake’s mention of KSI intrigued the NELK Boys too, who quizzed as to why it hasn’t happened yet. “It’s honestly the difficulty in figuring out the weight,” he said. “We both agreed to 185, but that was 18 months ago. We’re both heavier. I couldn’t make 185 any more. That’s part of the issue.”

In terms of that mooted title fight with Cesar Chavez Jr., the YouTuber-turned-boxer said he’s not “afraid” of anyone and wants to “challenge” himself with his fights.

The Mexican, who has previously held the WBC Middleweight title, has been rumored to be Jake’s back-up fighter if Tyson can’t fight in November. He was also scheduled to be on the undercard of the first fight. So he’s clearly on the Problem Child’s radar.