Jake Paul reveals toughest opponent in his boxing career and it’s not Mike Tyson

Jake Paul revealed the toughest opponent he’s ever faced in his boxing career after being asked who threw the hardest punches against him… but, surprisingly, it’s not Mike Tyson.

With five years in the ring under his belt, Jake Paul’s career has already been one of the most-watched in boxing history.

Though he came into the game with a ‘Problem Child’ persona from YouTube, Paul quickly shifted the opinions of fans and boxing legends.

He’s fought 12 professional bouts and has won seven of his 11 wins with a knockout. While he’s lost one fight, Paul proved he was a force to be reckoned with when he faced Mike Tyson in November 2024.

Though Tyson is one of boxing’s greatest fighters, Paul revealed who his toughest opponent in the ring has been — and it’s not Iron Mike.

Jake Paul says Tommy Fury had the best “timing” with his punches

On the ‘Ring Champs with Ak & Barak’ podcast, released on January 28, the YouTuber-turned-boxer credited Tommy Fury as his toughest boxing opponent, saying his timing and skill were stronger than others he’s faced.

(Segment begins 51:40)

“What was the hardest punch you ever faced?” asked the podcast co-host.

Paul responded: “Probably Tommy. I think more so his timing, right? I think timing is more important than anything. Like, Tyron [Woodley] was strong, Mike Tyson was strong, but Tommy had better timing and placement of punches.”

Fury gave Paul his first and only defeat when they fought in February 2023. During their bout, Fury landed almost double the amount of punches that Paul threw (302-157). He ended up winning by a split decision.

After their fight, Paul and Fury, also known as ‘TNT,’ debated a rematch. However, nothing has been set in stone just yet.

As for what’s next for Paul, he and his brother Logan Paul announced their upcoming reality TV show, Paul American, set to release on March 27.

Paul American will feature intimate details about the brothers, their loved ones, and their careers. The show will have eight episodes and will stream exclusively on Max.

