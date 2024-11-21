Jake Paul reveals his one regret from Mike Tyson fight and it’s not a KO

Jake Paul has revealed his one big regret from the win over Mike Tyson, and it’s not the fact he didn’t score a knockout victory.

After months of waiting, Jake Paul and Mike Tyson finally squared off on November 15. A reported 60 million viewers watched Jake scored a unanimous decision win over ‘Iron’ Mike, as the 58-year-old struggled to throw punches at his younger opponent, never mind land them.

In the post-fight fallout, Jake said that he didn’t want to push to knock Tyson out. “I wanted to give the fans a show. I didn’t want to hurt someone that didn’t need to be hurt,” he told reporters after his win.

Many fans might think that is his biggest regret from the win over ‘Iron’ Mike, not having a KO victory instead of a decision. However, you’d be wrong.

“I wish he would have put up a better fight so I could have risen more and done more,” Jake told his brother Logan on imPaulsive. “He was surviving, so, that was the only thing I didn’t like.”

Timestamp of 21:15

As noted, Tyson promised that he would bring the best version of himself into that fight with Jake. Yet, the ‘Problem Child’ said that he felt “nothing” when the 58-year-old managed to land some shots on him.

“It didn’t hurt. He didn’t really land anything,” Jake said.

Since the win, Jake has received a raft of offers from other fighters, including some current champions. The 27-year-old said he’s open to talks with heavyweight champion ‘Dynamite’ Daniel Dubois for a clash, seeing as the Brit has fought on one of Jake’s cards before.

He was also called out by 59-year-old Oliver McCall. McCall became the oldest active boxer to score a win after Jake beat Tyson. So, he has options.