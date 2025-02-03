Jake Paul reportedly set to box all-time great Canelo Alvarez

Jake Paul vs Canelo Alvarez is reportedly going ahead, the social media celeb set to throw down with another all-time boxing legend.

How do you follow up on one of the most-watched sporting events of all time? Coming off the blockbuster Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight that reached over 65 million viewers, the Problem Child is reportedly set to clash with the biggest active Mexican star in the sport.

After years of playfully calling out Canelo Álvarez, the younger Paul brother may finally be getting his wish. A report from credible boxing journalist Julius Julianis claims the two have agreed to a contest in May this year.

This news comes hours after reports emerged of Álvarez signing on to box Terence Crawford in what would be one of the biggest bouts of the generation. Of course, nothing has been made official at the time of writing so do take these reports with a grain of salt.

Jake Paul vs Canelo Alvarez reportedly moving ahead

If the insider’s claims hold true, Paul will meet Álvarez in the middle of the ring in May. However, minutes after the report emerged, Paul mysteriously tweeted a date, then followed up with a location. Instead, it could be July 5, 2025 when we see the Álvarez fight, and it may go down in New York, but we’ll have to wait and see.

Beyond that, little is known about how the fight will go down. There’s currently no word on weight class, glove size, or the number of rounds.

In a recent appearance on the Ring Champs podcast, Paul implied he wanted to book the Álvarez fight “as soon as possible,” arguing “he’s not a monster in my eyes.”

Paul’s boxing manager, Nakisa Bidarian even posited Paul vs Álvarez could rival Paul vs Tyson in terms of spectacle and overall viewership. “Everyone’s gonna tune in to see me f***ing die, basically,” Paul said.

For the uninitiated, Álvarez is among the most accomplished boxers in modern history. With a professional record of 62-2-2, he’s been a near-unstoppable force in the ring for the better part of two decades.

The 34-year-old Mexican is one of the most popular athletes in all of Latin America, having held all sorts of boxing championships across four different weight classes over the years.

Instagram: jakepaul Jake Paul defeated Mike Tyson after eight rounds in November 2024, and his next fight could be just as big if reports hold true.

Meanwhile, this would mark Paul’s 13th professionally recognized bout, though bear in mind one came against YouTuber Ali Eson Gib, and another against former NBA player Nate Robinson.

The only loss on Paul’s record came at the hands of Tommy Fury back in 2023, but since then, he’s won five in a row, including his most recent decision win over 58-year-old Mike Tyson.

As for the specifics of the fight, no concrete details have emerged just yet, though Paul claimed he wanted “12 rounds” to make it a legitimate scrap, as opposed to a mere exhibition with less at stake. We’ll have to wait and see if that comes to fruition.

