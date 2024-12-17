Jake Paul rejects boxing title fight as he wants ‘tougher’ opponent

Jake Paul has rejected a boxing world title fight as he actually wants a ‘tougher’ opponent than what he’s been offered.

As Jake Paul has gotten increasingly more serious about his future in boxing, the ‘Problem Child’ has stated that he has one goal – to become a world champion. Plenty of critics have laughed off that idea, especially as his fights don’t get him tonnes of ranking points.

However, the YouTuber-turned-boxer has had a few offers. Following his win over ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson, current heavyweight champion ‘Dynamite’ Daniel Dubois said he’d take on Jake. Undisputed light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev has also offered to fight the social media star.

On top of that, WBA president Gilberto Mendoza has been attempting to put together a fight between Jake and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. The clash would be for a newly created WBA belt but would be recognized as a world title.

Jake Paul won’t fight Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

However, Jake has no interest in fighting the former WBC middleweight champion. Why, you ask? Well, he actually wants to test himself against a ‘tougher’ opponent.

“I want someone tougher and I want a real belt, not just something that gets put up for entertainment value,” Paul said on December 13.

“It’s great and all, but, honestly, he’s easy work and I want someone tougher to shut people up.”

Jake’s win over Tyson was supposed to be his “finishing up” point with boxing, switching his focus to MMA. He is yet to make his debut with the PFL – Professional Fighters League – despite penning a deal in early 2023.

The ‘Problem Child’ said he wants to make his debut in 2025, but he wants to fight Nate Diaz. According to Jake, the Stockton native is still being tricky when it comes to negotiating.

On top of all that, he’s been talking with Tommy Fury about a rematch to claim some revenge. So, we’ll have to wait and see what happens.