Jake Paul proposes massive rule change to Mike Tyson fight

Jake Paul has proposed making a pretty massive rule change to his fight with Mike Tyson after he and ‘Iron’ Mike finally clashed at a press conference.

Back in March, Jake Paul and Mike Tyson shocked the boxing world by announcing that they’d be fighting. The pair had initially signed up for a clash in July, which was to be broadcast by Netflix.

However, after ‘Iron’ Mike suffered an ulcer flare-up during a flight from Miami to Los Angeles, he pulled out. Jake, instead, fought ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry and won convincingly. That win put the fight with Tyson back on the cards after the pair confirmed it had been rescheduled for November 15.

Even though that fight night is still months away, they’ve started to build the hype back up. The YouTuber-turned-boxer met Tyson on August 18 at the first pre-fight press conference and things got pretty heated.

In amongst that, Jake suggested making a rule change to the fight as Tyson urged him to make sure he is in top shape. “Be in shape, be in good shape because your health depends on it,” the 58-year-old said.

“Hey, you’re the one who wanted eight two-minute rounds,” Jake quickly fired back. “Want to make it ten threes (minute rounds)? Don’t talk to me about shape. Don’t talk to me about shape. You want ten threes? You want ten threes? You want ten threes?”

The ‘Problem Child’ also claimed that he is “stating facts” in the build-up while Tyson is the one doing the trash-talking.

That proposed rule change is unlikely to happen, especially given the criticism around the fight with regard to the massive age gap between the two.

Both Jake and Mike have said they want to have it sanctioned as a professional fight, as the 27-year-old is targeting becoming a world champion afterwards. Though, who knows what’ll happen.