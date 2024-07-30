Jake Paul offered $2m winner-takes-all fight by boxing legend

Jake Paul has been offered a $2 million “winner take all” fight against one of Boxing’s most recognizable legends before his clash with ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson.

Ever since he got started with the world of boxing, Jake Paul has seen a fair number of boxers – both active and retired – chiming on in his record. There have been a number of vocal supporters including Terence Crawford and Mike Tyson, but they’ve been outweighed by critics.

The likes of Carl Froch, Tony Bellew, Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez, and Oscar De La Hoya have criticized Jake’s skills and his record, with many of them urging him to fight some ‘real’ boxers.

The ‘Problem Child’ has started to respond to those critiques by fighting longtime boxers. He’s recently defeated Andre August and Ryan Bourland quite easily. He’s also got that fight with Mike Tyson scheduled for mid-November too.

In the meantime, though, the YouTuber-turned-boxer has been offered a “winner-take-all” fight against Eric Esch – otherwise known as Butterbean.

Yes, the former Super Heavyweight, who has always been a cult hero in the boxing scene, wants to fight Jake. “Hey Jake Paul, would you fight me for $2 million? Winner take all,” he said in a July 28 TikTok.

His fans, however, are a bit split on how it would go. “You’re awesome ButterBean but Jake is a lot younger and has a hell of a punch,” one said. Sorry bruhda, Jake has this one!!!!,” another said. “Please Lord, let this happen. Butterbean destroys Paul every time,” another commented.

Esch, who has been on a weight loss journey over the last few years, has gotten himself under 300 lbs for the first time since he fought regularly.

He hasn’t stepped into the ring since a loss in 2013 to Kirk Lawton. However, Esch has called out Jake a few times since he started boxing.