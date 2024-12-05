Jake Paul gives you the chance to KO him by joining Undisputed as DLC boxer

Influencer-turned-boxer Jake Paul is giving boxing fans the chance to knock him out by joining the roster of Undisputed as a DLC fighter.

Jake Paul has taken the combat sports world by storm, besting some UFC legends in the ring including Anderson Silva, Nate Diaz, Tyron Woodley and more.

His most recent victory took place on November 15 when he secured a unanimous decision against Mike Tyson in a match that even caused Netflix’s streaming service to crash.

While his next match hasn’t been announced yet, ‘The Problem Child’ is going to be playable in Steel City’s boxing video game, Undisputed, which means players will get the chance to KO him themselves.

Jake Paul revealed as Undisputed DLC fighter

On December 5, Undisputed revealed a trailer for the The Problem Child DLC Pack, featuring Jake Paul and three unique outfits.

Steel City even conducted motion capture for Jake to showcase his style of boxing, footwork, and how he fights inside the ring.

“I’ve been breaking barriers and making history in real life, so it’s only fitting that I bring the same energy to Undisputed. This isn’t just about being in a video game; it’s about inspiring a new generation of fans to step into the ring – virtually and in real life,” Jake said.

“The Steel City team nailed every detail, from my moves to my swag, and I can’t wait for players to test their skills as ‘El Gallo de Dorado.’ Just like in the real ring, I’m here to take over.”

The pack also includes boxers Zhilei Zhang, James ‘Buster’ Douglas, Otto Wallin, Erik Morales, Marco Antonio Barrera, and Juan Manuel Marquez. All fighters will be coming with an alternate outfit.

Steel City Interactive If you’ve ever wanted to KO Jake Paul, this is your best chance.

The Problem Child DLC Pack will be available December 12 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Surprisingly, this isn’t actually the first time Jake Paul has been playable in a video game. Last year, he entered the world of mobile tower defense games by becoming a playable hero in Rush Royale.

Meanwhile, Jake’s brother Logan has been playable in WWE’s 2K series ever since 2K22, where he was a DLC character himself before being included in the base game in subsequent releases.