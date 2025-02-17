Jake Paul clarifies his own claim that Mike Tyson had ‘Parkinsons’ before fight

Jake Paul has clarified what he meant after a clip of him claiming Mike Tyson had Parkinson’s before their super fight surfaced online.

Back in November, Jake Paul added a win over Mike Tyson to his ever-growing boxing record. The ‘Problem Child’ may have scored a unanimous decision victory over ‘Iron’ Mike but was unable to score the knockout that he had promised in the build-up.

The fight has been roundly criticized, however, with many stating that Tyson’s age should have stopped him from being involved. Additionally, many pointed to the heavyweight legend’s pre-fight health issues that caused the contest to be delayed by a few months too.

While talk about the fight had died down, Jake reignited the conversation about Tyson’s involvement as, when he spoke to Adin Ross, he claimed the heavyweight legend had Parkinson’s in the build-up.

Jake Paul “misspoke” about Mike Tyson and Parkinson’s

“Toad cured Tyson’s Parkinsons so he could come back and fight,” Jake told the KICK streamer as they spoke about alternative medicines to heal injuries.

Jake’s claim has been roundly criticized on social media, but he’s now stepped in to clarify that it was an unfortunate slip of the tongue and that he had ‘misspoken’ in the chat.

“Bruh… Mike Tyson didn’t have no Parkinson’s… WTF. Why the f*ck is the internet so stupid for. I misspoke,” he said. “Meant he used toad to heal his pain. He has spoken about it many times. Just like I do. Just like many do.”

As noted, Tyson did have some nasty pre-fight health issues. The 58-year-old claimed he “almost died” because of a stomach ulcer that saw him lose 25lbs and a lot of blood while in hospital.

The heavyweight boxing legend is unlikely to ever get back into the ring now, but Jake is still eyeing up future fights. His planned clash with Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez has fallen through, however.