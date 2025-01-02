Jake Paul camp respond to boxing legend’s “charity” fight offer

Jake Paul’s camp has responded to a fight offer from a boxing legend who wants to make it happen for “charity” after years of trash talk.

Since getting into the boxing world, Jake Paul has attracted his fair share of critics. Those critiques have come from all corners, be it fans, pundits, current boxers, or former champions. They’ve all had questions about some part of his fighting ability.

When it comes to ex-champions rallying against Jake, former WBA and IBF super-middleweight champion ‘The Cobra’ Carl Froch has led the way. Froch questioned the legitimacy of Jake’s fights and has even offered to meet him in the ring – including tying one hand behind his back.

The 47-year-old has continued to go after the ‘Problem Child’ on his YouTube channel too. At the end of 2024, threatened Jake and said he could end his career with “one punch.”

Carl Froch’s career-ending threat to Jake Paul addressed

In that, Froch also claimed that he’d “fight for charity” instead of “begging for a payday” like some other fighters.

Nakisa Bidarian, Jake’s partner and manager, addressed that threat while speaking to SunSport. “Sure Carl, show up with an offer that makes sense – since he’s fighting for charity anyways – he’s made it clear that he’s going to donate 100 percent of his earnings to charity,” he said.

“Show up with an offer that makes sense for MVP and Jake Paul, who drive the biggest numbers in the entire sport and we’ll be happy to have a conversation.”

X: Carl Froch/Jake Paul Froch has called out Jake time and time again.

Bidarian added that Most Valuable Promotions are “absolutely happy to have that conversation,” but they’re not chasing Froch to the UK in order to make an offer.

The Cobra was not a part of the 10-man shortlist Jake posted on social media to end the year. That list, instead, included Conor McGregor, KSI, Tommy Fury, Ryan Garcia, and Floyd Mayweather.