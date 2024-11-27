Jake Paul called out by banned boxer with threat to “end” his career

Jake Paul has been called out by a banned boxer who wants to end the YouTuber-turned-boxer’s career when he is able to get back into the ring.

Since scoring his big win over ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson, Jake Paul has been called out by a few boxers. He’s even gotten a few MMA offers in there too.

Hall of Famer Carl Froch offered to fight the ‘Problem Child’ with one arm tied behind his back while heavyweight champion ‘Dynamite’ Daniel Dubois just wants to run it as a normal fight.

Jake has been receptive to a few offers, stating that his team would open talks with Dubois given that his end goal is to become a world champion.

Ryan Garcia threatens to “end” Jake Paul’s boxing career

He has also received a threatening call out from Ryan Garcia. KingRy, who is currently banned from boxing for one year following a failed drugs test, is keen to “end” Jake’s career as part of his comeback.

“It could be against Jake Paul, we don’t know. We’re cool, he was trying to beat up on Uncle Mike, we said we would run it one day. I kind of like gave birth to his boxing career. So, I’m here to end it,” Garcia told Ariel Helwani on November 26.

Timestamp of 7:50

“If Jake fights the way he fought with Mike, I genuinely believe I would knock him out in four or five rounds,” the former interim lightweight champion added.

Garcia noted that it would be “amazing” if he was allowed to meet Jake in the ring. However, that is up to his promoters, Golden Boy Promotions.

However, the 26-year-old is having issues with his promoters. Despite being banned until April, Garcia is slated to make his comeback in an exhibition fight in late December. Yet, Golden Boy have not given their permission for that to happen.

As he noted, Jake and himself have had a back-and-forth about fighting previously. So, we’ll have to wait and see if they actually square off.