Jake Paul backed for US Olympics boxing as he wants to win gold in 2028

Jake Paul has been backed to compete in boxing at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles by Michael Bisping. The former UFC star says it’d be “incredible” if Jake won a medal.

Since getting into the world of professional boxing, Jake Paul has had a few plans. He wants to take on big-name fighters and, eventually, hold a world championship. On the latter, the WBA is “open” to seeing him fight Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. for a belt, but that may only happen after Jake fights Mike Tyson.

However, the ‘Problem Child’ has also added a new goal to that – an Olympic medal. It was something he brought up following Team USA’s disappointing showing at Paris 2024. They failed to medal in any of the boxing weight classes.

“I’m sick and tired of waiting around, waiting for another gold for Team USA,” he said, during an appearance on BS with Jake Paul. “I’m not retiring. I probably just added a couple more years onto my boxing career because of that, but Los Angeles, United States, sick as f**k.”

Well, now the YouTuber-turned-boxer’s plan has been backed by former UFC star Michael Bisping.

“You know what, I’ve actually got a lot of respect for (that idea). If he did go and fight in the Olympics, well first of all it wouldn’t be his promotion so he wouldn’t be able to cherry-pick opponents, he wouldn’t be able to take people that are way past their sell-by date like Mike Tyson, who is 58 years old,” Bisping said in his August 12 YouTube video.

‘The Count’ added that he “wants” to see Jake take on opponents of a similar height and weight.

“The last time Jake Paul fought someone his own size and weight, we know that he lost. I’m not here to s**t on Jake Paul, fair play to him, I hope he does go to the Olympics, that’s what I wanna see and I’d really respect him taking on real opposition and real challenges,” he added, referring to that loss to Tommy Fury.

Bisping added that it would be “incredible” if Jake did win Olympic gold. However, it would be challenging as he’d be boxing every few days.

Boxing may not yet even appear at the 2028 Olympics. So, we’ll have to wait and see.