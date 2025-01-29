Jake Paul announces boxing retirement plans after this final fight

Jake Paul has revealed when he plans to retire from boxing and what his last match in the ring will be.

For years now, Jake Paul and his brother Logan have dominated the influencer boxing scene, taking on numerous legends like Floyd Mayweather and Mike Tyson.

Jake, aka ‘The Problem Child,’, picked up victories over many former UFC stars in his career, including KOing Tyron Woodley and decision wins against Anderson Silva and Nate Diaz.

While his next opponent is unknown as of writing, Paul opened up about his retirement plans during a January 28 episode of Ring Champs, where he outlined his final goal before hanging up his gloves for good.

Jake Paul says his last fight could be in 2028

When asked about whether his last bout will be after winning a world title – something he’s yearned for – Paul rejected the idea.

“I don’t think it’ll be after winning a world title. I’m going to try and figure out how to fight in the 2028 Olympics and win gold and then I think I’ll retire,” he said.

Jake has expressed a desire to fight for the USA in the Olympics and win gold for his country in the past, something that received praise from former UFC star Michael Bisping.

As such, according to the YouTuber, his last match could be a gold medal bout in Los Angeles.

Most Valuable Promotions co-founder Nakisa Bidarian added support behind the boxer, noting that despite turning 28, Jake is 13 fights into his amateur career.

“We’ve talked about the Olympics, but I think he has a five to seven to year runway if he wants to have it with very big massive fights while becoming a champion as well,” he said.

Although the 2028 Olympics are still a while away, Paul is adamant that he still hasn’t reached his maximum potential.

Esther Lin/ Most Valuable Promotions Jake Paul bested Mike Tyson in his most recent match.

“People haven’t seen the best version of me in the ring or what I’m capable of,” he added. “I think I’ve not shown that, and this next year is going to be a great way to do that.”

So far, Jake hasn’t announced his next opponent in 2025, but teased a long-awaited match against his brother Logan. However, the rumored bout is reportedly not a fight at all, but rather a reality show.

We’ll have to wait and see just what’s going on with the two and who Jake Paul decides to gear up to face off with next ahead of his eventual retirement in three years.