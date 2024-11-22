Jake Paul and Mike Tyson ‘banned’ from boxing after Netflix fight but it won’t last long

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson have been suspended from boxing after their superfight on Netflix. However, it isn’t going to last too long for either of them.

After months of waiting, Jake Paul and Mike Tyson finally squared off in Dallas, Texas on November 15. The ‘Problem Child’ scored a unanimous decision victory over ‘Iron’ Mike as the 58-year-old struggled to throw or land punches on his younger opponent.

It was a tough ask to get the 58-year-old into the ring in the first place. He admitted he “almost died” in the build-up and needed eight blood transfusions after losing “half” his blood due to an ulcer flare-up.

Article continues after ad

Since they competed under professional rules, Jake and Mike now have to take a medically enforced suspension from boxing, at least in Texas.

As per MMAJunkie, the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) have suspended the two fighters for 28 days. That is three days for each round that their fight lasted.

Article continues after ad

Esther Lin / Most Valuable Promotions Jake Paul defeated Mike Tyson in their November 15 boxing match.

Obviously, the suspension is unlikely to affect Jake’s plans all that much. He’s taken months to line up fights after getting into the ring. Plus, he’s unlikely to step in as a backup fighter for someone else in the next few weeks.

Article continues after ad

Jake has also criticized Tyson for not performing at the levels he promised. “I wish he would have put up a better fight so I could have risen more and done more,” the YouTuber-turned-boxer said after the fight had concluded.

He also said that he “felt nothing” when ‘Iron’ Mike did manage to land a punch. “It didn’t hurt. He didn’t really land anything,” he told his brother Logan on ImPaulsive.

The 58-year-old is unlikely to get back into the ring anyway after his loss. So, the suspension isn’t going to affect him all that much either.