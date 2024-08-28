Jake Paul admits family is concerned over “scary” Mike Tyson fight

Jake Paul has revealed that his mom is “very scared” of his fight with Mike Tyson as she doesn’t like the idea of them getting in the ring together, especially after seeing Tyson’s training clips.

Back in March, when Jake Paul and Mike Tyson revealed that they would fight, the boxing world was split. Many critics – including some active and retired boxers – pointed to the massive age gap between the two fighters.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer had to put that scheduled July clash on hold after Mike suffered an ulcer flare-up. He’s been back in training since, however, as the pair are gearing up to fight in mid-November.

Those critics have continued to voice their concerns about the fight. Some former fighters have called it a “scam.” Others have claimed that they will never meet in the ring.

According to Jake, his mom – Pam Stepnick – would prefer it if he didn’t go to war with ‘Iron’ Mike. “They (family) will definitely be there,” the social media star told reporters at a media scrum for PFL.

“My mom is very scared actually. She keeps on asking me if I’m ready, asking my team if I’m if I’m ready and she’s not liking this one. Mike just looks scary and big. His Instagram videos look crazy. So she’s like watching all of that and just not liking it.”

Instagram: jakepaul Jake Paul will face off against boxing legend Mike Tyson live on Netflix in November.

Despite his family being worried about his fight with Mike, Jake has been supremely confident in the build-up. He’s repeatedly said he believes he’ll win and do so in a fashion that will propel him onto other things.

It has been suggested by the WBA that the 27-year-old could meet former world champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. for a title in the near future. Jake, however, still has a commitment to the PFL that he hasn’t fulfilled.