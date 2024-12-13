Jake & Logan Paul offered tag team boxing match against two legends

Logan and Jake Paul have been offered a tag team boxing match by a former champion, and he’s got an interesting pick for his partner.

Over the last few years, both Jake and Logan Paul have been offered some pretty unusual boxing matchups. Logan has, of course, gotten in the ring with Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather, while Jake recently defeated ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson.

The ‘Problem Child’s win over Tyson has only seen those offers increase on his end. Current heavyweight champion ‘Dynamite’ Daniel Dubois wants to meet him in the ring. Boxing hall of famer Carl Froch is also interested, and he said he’ll do it with one arm tied behind his back.

On top of that, Jake has also gotten interest from Tyson’s former rivals. Roy Jones Jr, who was ‘Iron’ Mike’s last fight before the YouTuber-turned-boxer, said he wants to “test” Jake.

Roy Jones Jr wants Logan & Jake Paul in tag team match

Jones Jr. is also interested in a tag team boxing match – the likes we’ve seen happen on KSI’s X Series cards – against Jake and his brother Logan.

“I would most definitely (do a tag-team matchup against Jake Paul and his brother). That idea sounds great to me,” he told Covers. And for his partner? “I’d probably choose Lennox Lewis as my partner.

“Lennox is a big heavyweight, and both those brothers are big heavyweights. Lennox was a heavyweight champion, and I was a heavyweight champion. But I was never a true heavyweight. So if I’m going to fight two heavyweights, why not give me a heavyweight, too?”

Instagram: jakepaul Jake and Logan Paul still support each other despite following different paths now

As noted, the former light heavyweight and cruiserweight champion is open to fighting Jake one-on-one, but adding Logan into the mix would be a first for the brothers.

However, Jake has been touted to make his MMA debut in 2025. His win over Tyson was supposed to be his “finishing up” point for a while. Yet, he’s still entertaining offers from Tommy Fury. So, who knows what he’s got lined up.

