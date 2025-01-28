Jake and Logan Paul drop big hint at finally fighting each other in boxing match

Jake and Logan Paul have dropped a major teaser for what could be a long-awaited brother vs brother boxing match to be streamed on HBO Max. Here’s everything we know.

On January 28, 2025, both Jake and Logan Paul posted a fight poster facing off with each other.

In their captions, both brothers wrote: “The moment you’ve waited a decade for… March 27 on

Max.”

The image has also been posted on Warner Brothers’ Pressroom site as ‘Teaser Art.’

Max’s official X account also retweeted the YouTubers’ posts, ramping up speculation that the two siblings could finally be set to face off against each other in the boxing ring.

Jake & Logan Paul hint at long-awaited brother vs brother match

Thus far, the supposed bout is slated for March 27 in yet another massive streaming win for the duo following Jake’s fight against Mike Tyson, which aired on Netflix in November 2024.

At the time of writing, little else is known about the Paul vs Paul fight — but it’s been a long time coming.

In fact, the duo have been hinting at a fight between them for years, and even shopped the idea to Netflix amidst their negotiations for Jake vs Tyson. However, MVP co-founder Nakisa Bidarian says the platform didn’t get enough time to advertise the potential bout before the broadcast date.

“We said to Netflix, we could get the two of them to agree to do it on July 20th on Netflix,” Bidarian explained. “I think Netflix saw it as a phenomenal, massive event, with not enough run-up to do it the right way.”

The idea of a Paul vs Paul match has been so tempting that even WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley threw around the idea of the two duking it out at WrestleMania 41.

WWE

Fans have noted that this apparent fight will take place mere weeks before then, meaning that Logan might be risking major injuries before the big night.

Interestingly, Jake teased that he had “something big” coming for his boxing career in January, as told in a December 2024 post on X. Fans are now convinced that he was hinting at the Max-streamed bout with his bro.

For now, fans will simply have to wait and see what this apparent fight entails as two of YouTube’s biggest stars gear up for another major moment in the limelight.