IShowSpeed reveals plans to fight Jake Paul in 2025

YouTube star IShowSpeed is keen on taking his athletic pursuits to the next level, saying he’s sure he’ll face off against Jake Paul in the boxing ring soon.

Speed made this declaration during a live stream on November 22, 2024, during his viral tour of Australia and New Zealand.

“I will fight Jake Paul in the upcoming… 2025,” Speed said, going on to joke that their bout will “probably be near GTA 6,” referencing the game’s constant state of limbo.

“I feel like I could beat Jake Paul, though,” the streamer continued. “We will fight.”

Reactions to Speed’s confidence have been mixed, with most believing Jake Paul would take the W, no doubt about it.

“He is way too small for Jake. He’ll do no damage,” one viewer wrote on X.

“Jake with another W added to his belt,” another said.

“Now we talking. He gonna have to be quick tho, Jake got some pounds on ’em,” yet another said.

IShowSpeed calls out Jake Paul for 2025 boxing match

Speed’s no slouch, though; the streamer handily beat fellow influencer Adin Ross in an impromptu grappling match refereed by none other than UFC prez Dana White, and even caught the attention of Olympic gymnast Frederick Richard after attempting to beat the world record for most backflips done in 24 hours.

He even had a close race against Olympic runner Noah Lyles, and successfully beat Australian football star Callum Brown in a $10K footrace.

Jake Paul, however, boasts an impressive professional boxing record, currently sitting at 11 victories and one loss. His latest bout against Mike Tyson drew a record-breaking number of views on Netflix, opening the floodgates for challenges from a number of top fighters.

This isn’t the first time Speed has called out Paul for a boxing match. Earlier in November, Speed boasted that he could beat ‘The Problem Child’ in a fight, saying, “I have six months of training, I’m beating any boxer in this world.”

Paul’s manager even allegedly put $20M up if Speed wins their proposed bout, making a profitable payday for the streamer if he actually keeps his word.