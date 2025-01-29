iDubbbz’s Creator Clash returns after year-long hiatus

iDubbbz’s Creator Clash is making a long-awaited comeback after taking a year-long hiatus due to suffering from a major financial loss.

On January 29, 2025, the official Creator Clash X account posted a teaser for the next iteration of the charity-focused influencer boxing event featuring its signature tagline: “Influencers will pay.”

The event’s official website features a countdown for Tuesday, February 4 — meaning that it’s highly likely fans will get more information about what’s to come on that date.

This will be the third Creator Clash, following its first and second iterations in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

Creator Clash 3 finally announced after year of silence

Creator Clash first kicked off in May 2022, pitting 18 of the net’s top influencers against each other in the boxing ring to raise money for charity.

The initial event raised over $1 million for organizations like the American Heart Association, the Alzheimer’s Association of America and the Healing Horse Therapy Center.

However, in 2023, the boxing tournament faced a series of hurdles that ultimately put the series on pause — until now.

In the lead-up to the event, a conflict between participating creators sparked a viral online feud that prompted negative reactions from fans.

On top of this, Creator Clash 2 lost a projected $250K due to piracy. According to iDubbbz, there were around 800 streaming sites pirating the event, which had garnered between 1.3 – 3 million viewers despite only selling 50,000 pay-per-views.

iDubbbz threw the future of the series into question, saying in a video after the event, “I can’t even think about doing a Creator Clash 3,” he admitted. “We lost money, and there’s no money for charity. So, what are we gonna do to solve that?”

Things were looking grim for the future of Creator Clash, which started as a beloved influencer boxing event raising money for charitable causes. Luckily, after a year of recovering, it’s finally making a comeback… and viewers can’t wait.

“SO excited! I was so afraid that there wouldn’t be another!” one fan wrote on X.

“I’ve been waitin’ for this one!” another said.

This is just the latest big news to hit the influencer-boxing space after Jake and Logan Paul seemingly teased a brother-vs-brother boxing match to be livestreamed on HBO Max.