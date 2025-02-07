iDubbbz reveals big changes for Creator Clash 3 after $250K piracy loss

Creator Clash is making a comeback after losing $250K due to piracy on its last event, and organizer ‘iDubbbz’ explained how he plans on preventing this from happening a second time.

After a year of radio silence, iDubbbz’s viral Creator Clash influencer-boxing event is making its grand return on June 28, 2025.

The future of the charity-focused fight night was uncertain after iDubbbz revealed that its second iteration had lost a quarter-million dollars partly due to piracy in 2023.

Luckily, he was able to recoup some of the costs through a charity livestream after the fact, but it didn’t seem likely that the beloved boxing bonanza would ever happen again.

“I can’t even think about doing a Creator Clash 3,” iDubbbz admitted. “We lost money, and there’s no money for charity. So, what are we gonna do to solve that?”

Then, in February 2025, the unexpected happened — the official Creator Clash social media accounts pushed out a teaser for a third event, followed by an official trailer days later.

On February 5, iDubbbz uploaded a YouTube video explaining the changes he’s making to prevent the issues that plagued Creator Clash 2 and why he isn’t fighting on this year’s card.

iDubbbz reveals why he won’t be fighting in Creator Clash 3

First, iDubbbz admitted that he didn’t promote Creator Clash 2 as well as he should have, saying that he valued the ‘mystery’ factor of influencer boxing matches and didn’t spend enough time pushing the various creators who would be fighting in the event.

“We’re gonna try really hard this year to remedy that,” he said. “…We need to advertise it. Maybe that means bugging the fighters more. I hate doing that, but maybe we have to, and just me making content around this sh*t.”

On top of this, iDubbbz reiterated that Creator Clash 3 will have a fundraiser starting from February 7 leading all the way up through fight night, along with other “badass initiatives” that fans will see in the months leading up to the big day.

“We’ve restructured things so even if the event is unsuccessful, it’s a massive flop, I don’t promote it enough, the charity is still gonna get money,” he continued.

Joseph Correa, FrontProof Media Creator Clash is making a long-awaited comeback in 2025.

Finally, iDubbbz revealed that he’s going to take a step back from the boxing ring, confirming that he will not be fighting in Creator Clash 3.

Ultimately, the YouTuber feels that he can’t both run the event and train for a big match at the same time, and needs to put his focus on making Creator Clash 3 the best it can be.

“I’ve sacrificed enough, and it also kind of goes against my theory about influencer boxing. I said it three years ago and I’m saying it again — the more an influencer boxes, the less utility they have.

“The fight for me is more about the event itself. That’s what I’m fighting for. I just want the event to do well. …for now, I really need to focus on the event succeeding and just making money. This sh*t has drained me over the last three years.”

Additionally, iDubbbz confirmed that this year’s Creator Clash will feature a documentary — something that was promised in past events but never delivered on, which he jokingly called the “biggest lie I’ve ever told.”

Fans can catch the action on June 28, 2025 at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida and live streamed on Veeps. Check out our guide for more information on how to watch Creator Clash 3.