Hulk Hogan worries Jake Paul will “kill” Mike Tyson in November boxing match

Pro wrestling legend Hulk Hogan made it known that he favors Jake Paul in his upcoming boxing match against Mike Tyson, saying the YouTube star is “too strong” for his aging opponent.

Jake Paul is gearing up to face one of his most prolific opponents yet in ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson. The two are set to touch gloves in November 2024, and Jake is already in training camp to prepare for the match.

While Tyson boasts many years of experience in the ring, Paul has youth on his side. Opinion has been highly mixed as to who will come out on top – especially since their fight got postponed after Tyson suffered an ulcer flare-up earlier this year.

During a September 3 episode of Logan Paul’s IMPAULSIVE podcast, special guest Hulk Hogan commented on the upcoming bout, making it clear that he’s backing ‘The Problem Child’ when fight night comes.

However, he also admitted that he’s worried for Tyson, claiming that he fears Jake might deal too much damage to his 58-year-old opponent.

“Your brother’s too strong, bro,” Hogan said.

“He’s really, actually, super f*cking strong,” Logan agreed. “…the weight he pushes in the gym is impressive.”

“Yeah,” Hogan replied. “Last night, as soon as I saw him… I went, ‘Oh my god.’ I mean, really. He was scary.”

“I love Mike to death,” he continued. “I don’t want him to kill Mike, Jesus.”

Despite the concerns surrounding Tyson’s health after his ulcer flare-up, Jake is completely confident that his rival is in perfect health. In fact, he’s refusing to draft a backup fighter in the event of another cancellation, putting his full faith that Tyson will be able and healthy come fight night.

On top of this, Tyson’s former sparring partner, Joe Egan, claimed that it’s likely Mike will hold back to avoid “seriously hurting” Jake. For now, it’s anyone’s guess as to who will come out on top as fans count down to November 15.