HSTikkyTokky wanted by police after ditching court for Misfits Boxing

HSTikkyTokky crashed his McClaren in March of 2024, resulting in a number of infractions he was slated to show up to court for in November 2024. However, he’s now wanted by police after ditching the court date to fight in a Misfits boxing match that never even happened.

He originally ditched the country after crashing the McClaren in March, heading out to Dubai after allegedly leaving collaborator General G on the side of the road following the crash. Now he’s at it again, as police in the UK have issued a warrant for his arrest.

Article continues after ad

What’s more, he claims that he’s “never driven a car”.

It may be a bit difficult to track him down, considering the TikToker is in Qatar for a Misfits Boxing event. Rather than showing up for his court date, he left the country to box in a match that was ultimately canceled.

The reason behind this cancellation is up in the air, but, at one point, he claimed that the fight was canceled due to him being injured while having relations with his partner, Lillie May.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

There’s also significant and recent footage showing him purchasing and driving vehicles. There’s even a reference to the McClaren 720s from March in a video posted on November 26, right before his court date, making it pretty clear that it’s all staged.

Additionally, there was video of him driving around the McClaren from March.

While the fitness influencer currently plans to turn himself in according to his tweet addressing the issue, it’s unclear if he plans to let the local PD take him into custody.

Article continues after ad

He has since posted videos joking that his viewers shouldn’t talk about the court case and is openly joking about it.

This isn’t the first time HSTikkyTokky has gotten himself into trouble, as he was implicated in a street brawl with now-permabanned Kick streamer Zherka during a livestream in Miami, Florida.