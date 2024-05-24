How to watch Teofimo Lopez vs Steve Claggett: Undercard, ringwalk times & more

Teofimo Lopez will make the second defense of his WBO super-lightweight world title when he takes on Canada’s Steve Claggett.

Lopez, who is a former unified lightweight world champion, successfully defended the title he won off former undisputed super-lightweight champion Josh Taylor in 2023, with a unanimous decision win over Jamaine Ortiz in Las Vegas in February 2024.

He now faces the veteran Claggett, 34, who, despite suffering seven losses during his career, heads into the fight on the back of a nine-fight win streak.

“The Takeover” knows a win over Claggett sets up the possibility of a mega fight towards the end of 2024, with a number of lucrative options awaiting him at super-lightweight.

Article continues after ad

WBC champion Devin Haney, as well as WBA champion Isaac Cruz and the winner of the fight between IBF champion Subriel Matias and Liam Paro will be watching on with interest over the possibility of a unification fight.

Article continues after ad

Similarly, current lightweight world champions Gervonta Davis, Shakur Stevenson and Vasiliy Lomachenko could well be tempted to move up in weight for a money-spinning fight against the 26-year-old.

But to secure those fights, Lopez must do the business against Claggett first. Here is all you need to know ahead of Teofimo Lopez vs Steve Claggett.

When and where is Lopez vs Claggett?

Teofimo Lopez vs Steve Claggett will take place on Saturday, June 29, at the James L. Knight Center in Miami, Florida.

Article continues after ad

How can I watch Lopez vs Claggett?

Teofimo Lopez vs Steve Claggett will be broadcast LIVE on ESPN, ESPN Deportes & ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT. Sky Sports will broadcast the event in the UK and Ireland.

Where can you get tickets for Lopez vs Claggett?

Tickets for Lopez vs Claggett are on sale at Ticketmaster.com. Tickets can still be purchased from $60 and above.

What time are ringwalks for Lopez vs Claggett?

Ringwalk times are yet to be confirmed and are subject to the length of the undercard fights. However, given the televised fights begin at 10pm ET and 7pm PST, ringwalks should begin around 12am ET and 10pm PST.

Article continues after ad

Who is on the undercard of Lopez vs Claggett?

There is a stacked undercard for Lopez vs Claggett, with former featherweight world champion and Olympic gold medalist Robeisy Ramirez providing the chief support.

Article continues after ad

Full Lopez vs Claggett undercard

Robeisy Ramirez vs Brandon Leon Benitez (featherweight)

Nico Ali Walsh vs Sona Akale 2 (middleweight)

Rohan Polanco vs Luis Hernandez (super-lightweight)

Euri Cedeno vs Dormedes Potes (middleweight)

Yan Santana vs Brandon Valdes (super-featherweight)

Lorenzo Medina vs Colby Madison (heavyweight)

Bryan Polaco vs Richard Acevedo (middleweight)

What is the fight week schedule of Lopez vs Claggett?

TBC

What has been said about Lopez vs Claggett?

Lopez is excited to fight in South Florida and has compared Claggett’s rise to a “real life Rocky story”.

He said: “I have always wanted to fight in South Florida, where I grew up and developed as a fighter. I never thought it would happen, but now, on June 29, I get the opportunity to do so not just as a world champion but as the lineal world champion of my division.

Article continues after ad

“This has been one of my goals since turning pro, and I’m motivated to showcase my talent there in front of my Honduran fans and the entire Latino community.

Article continues after ad

“This is like a Rocky Balboa story for Steve Claggett. I’m very much looking forward to what kind of style I’m going to see.

“There were no other fighters who were interested in fighting me, and I felt like he would give not just me, but the fans as well, a great fight to watch.”

Meanwhile, Lopez’s promoter Bob Arum added: “Teofimo Lopez is among the most electrifying fighters in the sport, and I know he’s motivated to put on a show against a very tough challenger in Steve Claggett.

Article continues after ad

“Robeisy Ramirez wants to become a two-time world champion, and the road back starts in his adopted hometown. Nico Ali Walsh has been asking for the Akale rematch from the moment the judges’ decision came back after their first fight, and he now has a chance for revenge.”

For all the biggest results and upcoming fights this year, check out Dexerto’s 2024 boxing schedule.

Article continues after ad

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.