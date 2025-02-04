How to watch Creator Clash 3: All influencers, where to stream & more

Creator Clash is making its grand return in 2024 after a year-long hiatus, featuring another star-studded lineup of the net’s biggest creators duking it out in the boxing ring for charity.

Creator Clash made its debut in 2022 as a refreshing alternative to the influencer-boxing craze, pitting YouTubers, TikTokers and Twitch streamers against each other to raise money for charity.

The event returned in 2023, but suffered grievous financial losses due to production costs and piracy. It was unclear if there’d ever be another Creator Clash after these issues — but now, fans can look forward to a third iteration of the beloved boxing bonanza.

Creator Clash 3 was unexpectedly announced on January 29, 2025 after a year of radio silence from organizer iDubbbz. Here’s how you can tune in to catch the action live.

When is Creator Clash 3?

Creator Clash 3 will take place on June 28, 2025. This means that over two years will have passed since the second Creator Clash, marking a highly-anticipated and long-awaited return for the event.

Where is Creator Clash 3 happening?

Creator Clash 3 is going down at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. But don’t stress if you can’t attend the matches in person — fans can tune into the action via live stream to watch from anywhere in the world.

Where to watch Creator Clash 3

Creator Clash 3 will be live streamed on Veeps, a platform designed for broadcasting live events like concerts, comedy shows, and interviews.

How to stream Creator Clash 3

To watch Creator Clash 3, viewers will need to create a Veeps account. You’ll be able to watch the matches by purchasing a ticket, which will direct you to the broadcast on fight night.

Joseph Correa, FrontProof Media Creator Clash 2022 made history by holding the first-ever women’s influencer boxing match between Twitch star JustaMinx and TikToker Yodeling Haley.

How to get Creator Clash 3 tickets

Viewers can tune into Creator Clash 3 by purchasing tickets to view the stream. You can buy tickets directly on the official Creator Clash website. These ticket purchases will directly benefit charitable organizations of the participating influencers’ choice.

Live stream tickets will be available for $19.99 (pre-sale), $34.99 (general public), and in-person for $34.99-$450.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale February 5, with tickets for the general public available on February 7.

Creator Clash influencers & fight card

Eight fights have been confirmed for Creator Clash 3, with more to be announced as the event approaches. The bouts confirmed thus far are as follows:

● Tubbo VS Sapnap

● LA Beast VS Harley Morenstein (Epic Meal Time)

● Odd1sOut VS Will Neff

● Kevin Lerdwichagul VS Myth

● Jaelaray VS Ali Spagnola

● Freddie Wong (RocketJump) VS GingerPale

● Lena Ayad VS FunkyFrogbait

● Nathan Barnatt (Dad) VS Jago Shakoori

● Trevor Evarts VS Wren (Corridor Digital)

Joseph Correa, FrontProof Media Creator Clash is making a long-awaited comeback in 2025.

All Creator Clash 3 charities

Creator Clash 3 will benefit Stand Up To Cancer as its first exclusive nonprofit beneficiary.

This year’s Creator Clash looks a little bit different than its previous iterations; for its third run, the event will include a series of fundraising activities both leading up to and during fight night.

These activations are powered by Tiltify, and include both creator and fan-run charity streams, auctions and raffles with exclusive VIP Creator Clash travel packages, signed memorabilia and special creator items, merch drops and more.

The first charity stream will be hosted by Creator Clash co-creator Ian “iDubbbz” Jomha on February 20th.

Joseph Correa, FrontProof Media Creator Clash 3 is bringing back the influencer-boxing craze with a focus on charity.

Creator Clash 3 documentary

Fans can look forward to a multi-episode documentary that will go behind the scenes of Creator Clash 3, showing how the participating influencers trained their bodies and minds before the big night. The first episode will be released on the official Creator Clash YouTube channel on April 16.

With many months ahead, there’s more to be revealed for Creator Clash 3, so be sure to stay tuned to Dexerto as information is released.

Until then, you can check out our coverage of other influencer-boxing news like Logan Paul’s supposed bout with Conor McGregor or Max’s reality series centering on the Paul brothers’ YouTube careers.