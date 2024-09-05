Francis Ngannou explains why Mike Tyson will “beat Jake Paul’s ass” in Netflix bout

Former UFC Heavyweight champ Francis Ngannou predicts Mike Tyson will crush Jake Paul when the two meet in the boxing ring, telling ‘The Problem Child’ to this face why he will lose.

Jake Paul is set to battle Mike Tyson in Netflix’s first-ever live boxing event on November 15. As the fight inches ever closer, the combat sports community continues to debate who has the edge in the historic matchup.

While WWE icon Hulk Hogan is worried Jake will “kill” Mike Tyson, Iron Mike’s former sparring partner is convinced the retired boxer plans to hold back against Paul to avoid “seriously hurting” him.

Now, PFL fighter and former UFC champ Francis Ngannou has weighed in on the upcoming match, and explained to Jake Paul why he’s backing Tyson.

During the September 5 episode of BS w/ Jake Paul, the Cameroonian said he expects Mike will “beat his ass.”

(Segment begins at 1:14:00)

“Listen, I have seen how Tyson moves around. Just to show me stuff,” Francis said while shifting quickly in his seat to imitate Mike. “He’s still got it.”

Although Ngannou wouldn’t say whether or not the fight would end in a KO, he was convinced that Tyson would be the one picking up the win.

“Mike is something else,” he added.

Jake was unfazed by Ngannou’s prediction, but still asked the former UFC champ for advice. “I love it when people stand on business and say the other person is going to win. It makes it fun. What do I have to watch out for?”

“Everything,” Ngannou replied. “Knowing Mike, I just believe that Mike will beat him. I’m not betting against him, it just is what it is.”

Despite Ngannou having faith in Tyson, Netflix may not be feeling the same way. Recent reports claim the streaming platform is concerned about Tyson’s health going into the match and the 58-year-old may need to convince the organizers that he can handle it.