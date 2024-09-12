Former Jake Paul opponent makes big prediction for Mike Tyson fight

One of Jake Paul’s oldest boxing rivals has made a big prediction for his upcoming fight with Mike Tyson. Though, he’d “love” to see a massive upset take place.

When Jake Paul and Mike Tyson first announced that they’d be fighting, plenty of critics jumped on the fight. They were quick to point to the massive age gap between the pair, as well as the fact that Tyson hasn’t fought regularly for over two decades.

Article continues after ad

The first fight date – July 20 – had to be scrapped after ‘Iron’ Mike suffered an ulcer flare-up. It has since been rearranged for November 15 and it looks to be progressing ahead. However, the 58-year-old will undergo stringent medical tests just 24 hours before he is due to step into the ring.

If he does step into there to fight the ‘Problem Child’, Tyson is actually set to be the underdog. Ben Askren, who fought Jake in his third professional fight, believes that the YouTuber-turned-boxer will win, but would “love” it if he got upset by the heavyweight legend.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“I feel like that’s how it’s gonna go, it’s gonna be competitive early,” Askren told Daniel Cormier. “58 is old and he’s probably gonna get tired and, yeah. It’s not a win-win. You’re beating up a 58-year-old. He’s 58. He hasn’t been actively competitive in twenty years.”

The former MMA star said it would be a “backfire” if Jake lost, but he doubts the YouTuber would lose.

“Wouldn’t we all love to see it (Tyson winning)? Let’s not get our hopes up,” he added. “Santa may not bring you anything nice, but if he does it’ll be a great surprise.”

Article continues after ad

As noted, Jake has full confidence that the fight goes ahead and hasn’t drafted in a backup fighter. A win over Tyson would be a nice scalp, but it isn’t going to get him into the world title scene.