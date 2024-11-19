Florida man sues Netflix over Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson stream crashes

After Netflix crashed for thousands of viewers tuning into the Paul vs. Tyson fight, one man filed a lawsuit against the site.

Jake ‘El Gallo’ Paul and ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson drew the largest viewership in history for a single boxing event. However, with over 60M viewers tuning into Netflix for their fight, some streamers faced difficulties getting the event to load.

As a result of the site crashing, Florida man, Ronald Denton, filed a lawsuit against Netflix on Monday, November 18.

Article continues after ad

In obtained court documents, Denton asked for unspecified damages due to a breach of Netflix’s contract, among other things.

Instagram: jakepaul Jake Paul defeated Mike Tyson on Friday, November 15, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The boxing fan also claimed that as soon as he tuned in to watch the highly-anticipated event at 8:00 PM on Friday, November 15, he was “faced with legendary problems, including no access, streaming glitches, and buffering issues.”

While Netflix hasn’t commented on Denton’s lawsuit, they did, however, address their site crashing on the night of the Paul vs. Tyson fight.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“60 million households around the world tuned in live to watch Paul vs. Tyson! The boxing mega-event dominated social media, shattered records, and even had our buffering systems on the ropes,” they tweeted.

Following the mass upset from boxing fans, Netflix also admitted in an internal memo that despite the success of the event, they “have room for improvement.”

“This unprecedented scale created many technical challenges, which the launch team tackled brilliantly by prioritizing stability of the stream for the majority of viewers,” Netflix CTO Elizabeth Stone said. “We don’t want to dismiss the poor experience of some members, and know we have room for improvement, but still consider this event a huge success.”

Article continues after ad

Though they haven’t commented on the lawsuit made by Denton, Netflix still faces legal action taken against them for crashing out.