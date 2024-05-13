Embarrassing mistake sees wrong fighter declared winner in world title fight

British boxer Nina Hughes was declared as the winner of her WBA bantamweight title defense against Cherneka Johnson by the ring announcer, only for the decision to be corrected moments later in a hugely awkward moment.

After ring announcer Dan Hennessey boomed into his microphone that Hughes had won the fight, there were wild scenes of jubilation from the Brit’s corner.

However, Hennessey had to correct himself shortly after as he had mistakenly announced the wrong winner, going on to tell the crowd that it was in fact Johnson who had won the fight by majority decision in Perth, Australia.

The scores were read out again and the Hughes camp was left in disbelief as to what they had just witnessed.

“I’ve been robbed,” the 41-year-old said. “I just don’t get it. How can they announce I had won and then change the scores? I thought I’d dominated early. I thought she won a few of the later rounds but I felt like I won it comfortably.

“I don’t get how you can announce the winner and then change the scores. It’s a joke. I feel like I’ve been robbed big time. There’s got to be a rematch. I didn’t lose that fight.”

Speaking later on at her post-fight press conference, Hughes added: “I’ve got no words. I was countering her jabs with three or four shots; I don’t see how you can win a fight just landing a jab when you get hit with three or four shots every time.

“The ring announcer obviously thought I’d won, that is why he looked at the scorecard and announced it that way. So, to have it overturned…”

Taking to social media, Hughes posted: “The dirty side of the sport I love.”

Despite the chaotic scenes inside the ring, the judges ruled in Johnson’s favor with scores of 98-92 and 96-94, while the final judge scored the contest as a draw.

“I’m not the judge and I’m just glad that they figured out the wrong decision,” Johnson said. “Nina was a tough fight. I’m not the judges but I definitely think I won that fight. I’m just over the moon I won this bout.”

Hughes has since called for a rematch, something that Johnson has admitted she would be open to.

The pair fought on the undercard of Vasiliy Lomachenko vs George Kambosos Jr, where the Ukrainian stopped the Australian in the 11th round.