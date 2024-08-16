Doctors weigh in on Jake Paul steroid accusations ahead of Mike Tyson fight

Jake Paul has faced accusations of steroid use ever since he started his journey in professional boxing – and now doctors have weighed in as his fight with Mike Tyson approaches.

On November 15, Jake Paul will be battling returning boxing legend Mike Tyson in Netflix’s first-ever live combat sports event, but the bout hasn’t been without controversy.

The fight was originally set for July 20, but got delayed when the 58-year-old suffered an ulcer flare-up during a flight in May.

Additionally, plenty of fight fans have criticized Jake for agreeing to fight Tyson to begin with, with many in the combat sports world concerned for ‘Iron Mike’ and his health at this stage of his life.

However, one other factor at play, as suggested by former MMA fighter Dillon Danis, is that Paul is on steroids. On August 6, he tweeted a picture of an acne-ridden Jake with the caption, “Steroids are bad kids.”

New York-based physician Dr Stuart Fischer said the photo is “definitely suspicious.”

Fischer explained to The Daily Mail that steroids can weaken the skin of someone who uses them and cause hormonal fluctuations, which can lead to acne and hair loss.

Sports performance nutritionist Tom Coughlin also chimed in, noting that ‘The Problem Child’ would certainly “have a reason” to use steroids and “improve his performance,” using his TKO win against Mike Perry as an example.

“He’s certainly not, I suppose, put under the same sort of scrutiny as a professional athlete would when it comes to that,” he added.

However, neither expert believes the photo is a “smoking gun” and have no way of knowing for sure if Jake is on steroids without first testing him.

Jake’s alleged steroid use has been a hot topic over the years, with former UFC fighter Nate Diaz accusing him of being on the juice in 2023.

MVP Jake Paul has made a name for himself as a pro boxer.

His brother, Logan Paul, even grilled him over the claims in an awkward lie-detector test video back in June.

While hooked up to the lie detector, Logan asked Jake if he was on performance-enhancing drugs, to which the boxer responded: “If taking Viagra counts, then yes. It’s performance-enhancing, brother.”

Paul then replied with a simple “no,” and the test proctor determined he was being truthful.