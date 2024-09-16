Dillon Danis’ lawyer quits Nina Agdal defamation case after not getting paid

Nina Agdal (right) was granted a temporary restraining order against Dillon Danis (left) after the fighter failed to show up to court for the hearing in September.

Dillon Danis’ lawyer has withdrawn from the defamation case filed by Logan Paul’s fiance Nina Agdal, claiming he wasn’t paid properly by the MMA fighter.

In the months leading up to his fight against Logan Paul in October 2023, MMA star Dillon Danis took to social media to “troll” the YouTuber-turned-boxer.

Quick jabs against Logan quickly turned into sharing photos of his fiancee Nina Agdal – some real and some not – appearing beside various male celebrities with the intention to reveal possible former relationships and supposed physical moments.

Agdal filed a defamation lawsuit against Danis just weeks later, which has been tied up in the legal system for a year due to various issues like him failing to appear in court, further delaying the proceedings.

On September 12, 2024, Danis’ lawyer filed a motion to withdraw as his attorney, citing “failure to comply with the terms of the Firm’s retainer agreement.”

“The retainer agreement, among other things, required Defendant to pay a retainer and to pay the firm’s monthly invoices within twenty (20) days to ensure that the retainer remained ‘evergreen,'” the filing reads.

“Defendant has failed to pay the firm’s monthly invoices in a timely fashion and has failed to maintain the required retainer agreement at the agreed-upon level. This has been a recurring problem. In addition, Defendant has become non-responsive to counsel’s communications, including communications regarding Orders entered by the Court.

“Defendant only responded to communications regarding the issues referenced above when I communicated that I would be withdrawing as counsel.”

His lawyer did make it clear, however, that he would “prefer” to continue representing him as he “personally likes Mr. Danis” and “finds this case to be an interesting one,” but says the firm won’t allow him to stay due to the MMA star’s failure to pay his retainer.

This comes after the court ordered Danis to provide the phone used to make the social media posts, but he has failed to do so, stating he couldn’t find the device.

Danis hasn’t shared many updates regarding his MMA career over the months since Nina Agdal filed the lawsuit against him, but hinted that he is preparing for his next opponent back in April 2024.

He didn’t share who that opponent was at the time, but Mams Taylor tweeted on September 16 that he was supposed to go against Mike Perry in the first-ever Misfits MMA event.