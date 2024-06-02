Deontay Wilder urged to retire after brutal knockout loss vs Zhilei Zhang

Former WBC champion Deontay Wilder entered his matchup vs Chinese heavyweight Zhilei Zhang looking to bounce back from losses in three of his previous four fights.

In the lead-up to the Queensbury vs Matchroom 5 v 5 card, Wilder was brutally honest about his potential retirement if he lost to Zhang.

“It’s going to be a different fight this time around. And if it’s not a different fight, retirement is highly considered,” Wilder told DAZN.

‘The Bronze Bomber’ called his match against Zhang a “must win.” Unfortunately for Wilder, things didn’t go as planned on June 1.

After a slow start from both fighters, Zhang began finding a home in round three, setting up Wilder for a brutal knockout blow two rounds later.

With Zhang connecting on a heavy right hand, his opponent stumbled away into the corner, with a follow-up punch sending Wilder to the canvas.

The American narrowly answered a ten-count by the referee, but the fight was still called off as Wilder couldn’t clear the cobwebs in time, forcing the ref’s decision.

Wilder explained pre-fight that his boxing future hinged largely on the result of his battle with Zhang. Now, fans are urging the 38-year-old to retire.

“As a fight fan, I will cherish the exciting memories Deontay Wilder delivered in his fights,” one boxing fan said on X after the loss.

“But in this brutal business, the ring renders many fighters as unrecognizable of their former self. And that’s what we see with Wilder. Time to retire a wealthy man.”

Many shared that sentiment, including SI’s Chris Mannix, who chose to frame the defeat in a more positive light.

Others bemoaned over the fact that a potential Wilder vs Joshua match might never happen.

Alas, with retirement a distinct possibility, Wilder vs Joshua may go down as one of the most frustrating “what if” matches in boxing history.

The sting of the loss is still fresh for Wilder, so expect the long-time veteran to let the dust settle before making any final decisions.

But, if it is the end for Wilder, ‘The Bronze Bomber’ left boxing a better place than he found it.