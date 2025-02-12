Dave Portnoy sets up Pat Mahomes Sr & John Rocker boxing match after viral Super Bowl altercation

Barstool Sports CEO Dave Portnoy has revealed that their fighting event, Rough N Rowdy, has secured a boxing agreement between Pat Mahomes Sr and John Rocker.

Super Bowl LIX took place on February 9, 2025, and brought a plethora of big names down to New Orleans.

Among those big names was Patrick Mahomes Sr, father of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and former MLB pitcher John Rocker. After the Chiefs’ loss to the Philidelphia Eagles, the two got into an altercation that was recorded and quickly posted to social media.

Users called for Rocker and Mahomes to settle their beef in the ring, and thanks to Dave Portnoy, it looks like it’s going to happen.

Portnoy reveals fight agreement between Mahomes Sr & Rocker

“It’s official. The paperwork was signed today. Pat Mahomes Sr vs John Rocker at Rough N Rowdy. April 19th. Real bad blood,” he said in the post.

“I guess they’ve hated each other since their playing days in baseball, but they signed the f**king paperwork. Guess what we got boys and girls? Rough N Rowdy, April 19, Wheeling, West Virginia. I liked the Tyson vs Jake Paul fight, but this is real bad blood.”

While Pat Mahomes Sr hasn’t publically responded to the fight, Rocker took to his X account to share his excitement for the Rough n Rowdy event.

“Looks like I’ll finally be able to kick his lanky a*s after all these years. This should be fun,” he said.

News of the matchup quickly went viral across social media, with many users questioning whether or not the initial altercation after the Super Bowl was staged to help advertise the Rough N Rowdy matchup.

Portnoy responded to the accusations, claiming it was “insane” to say that. He said: “It’s honestly insane to insinuate that we would stage a fight on Bourban Street to promote a fight that was announced a couple days later. I am offended good sir!”

This comes as Jake Paul is looking for a new boxing opponent after Canelo “ducked” him after signing an agreement.