Dana White bites back at Jake Paul’s callout of UFC champ

UFC boss Dana White has given his take on Jake Paul’s recent call out of Light Heavyweight champion Alex ‘Poatan’ Pereira following his win over Mike Perry.

Since getting into the world of boxing, Jake Paul has tested himself against some pretty big names in the fight game. The majority of those have been MMA fighters – many who have left the UFC – rather than lifelong boxers, however.

As a result, the YouTuber-turned-boxer has got himself on the radar of UFC boss Dana White. The pair have had some pretty strong verbal, and digital, jabs so far, with Jake constantly asking White to bump up fighter pay and provide more benefits.

In the midst of that, Jake has also gone after some fighters who are still active in the UFC. That includes Conor McGregor and, most recently, Alex ‘Poatan’ Pereira.

Now, Dana has hit back at Jake and the call out of his Light Heavyweight champion. “The media just eats up all of his bulls*it,” the UFC boss told TNT Sports, debunking claims that he told Mike Perry he’d get back in the UFC if he’d won.

“I didn’t even know Jake was fighting. I was on vacation in Italy. I stopped paying attention to Jake Paul when he lost to [Tommy] Fury. When he fought somebody that was his age and actually boxed, he lost. And I’m not s*itting on the kid. I don’t even think about him anymore, it doesn’t even cross my mind.”

White added that he “has no beef” with Jake these days but repeated that its “all bull*hit” when it comes to his fights and how he goes about things.

Other pundits have pointed out that Dana is reluctant to let active UFC fighters step away from the Octagon and focus on boxing, so Jake will have to rethink his plans.