Conor McGregor set to fight Logan Paul in one of the most expensive bouts ever

UFC star Conor McGregor has seemingly confirmed reports that he and Logan Paul are set to face off in India, with the Irish fighter alone set to take home $250 million.

McGregor, renowned as the first simultaneous dual-weight world champion in UFC history and a key figure in some of the highest-grossing pay-per-views in mixed martial arts and boxing, is set to face WWE star Logan Paul in Mumbai, India, in 2025.

The matchup is expected to deliver record-breaking payouts, making it one of the most lucrative events in combat sports history.

The McGregor vs. Paul fight will be hosted by India’s royal Ambani family and held at the historic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, which has a capacity of 33,000.

Conor McGregor ‘confirms’ $250 Logan Paul boxing match

This event is part of India’s “Visit India” tourism campaign. Reports suggest that both McGregor and Paul are set to receive approximately $250 million each for the fight.

McGregor has now reshared these reports, seemingly confirming the fight is official by quote-retweeting a post on X with an Indian flag and a heart emoji.

In 2017, McGregor made his professional boxing debut against the undefeated multiple-weight world champion Floyd Mayweather. The highly anticipated match became the second most-viewed boxing event in history, with over 4.3 million pay-per-view buys, generating around $396 million in revenue.

He also holds the distinction of being involved in seven of the top ten most successful pay-per-view events in UFC history, including all five of the highest-grossing events.

Logan Paul, the social media star and brother of Jake Paul, has participated in multiple boxing matches across amateur, professional, and exhibition events.

Notably, he faced Mayweather in a non-scored exhibition match in 2021. In October of the previous year, Paul won his most recent match, defeating former McGregor training partner Dillon Danis via disqualification. Recently, Paul has also appeared in several WWE pro wrestling bouts.