Conor McGregor sends Logan Paul cryptic message for “$250m” fight

Conor McGregor has sent a cryptic message about his proposed fight with Logan Paul and it contains just two words about what’s going on.

When the Paul brothers – Jake and Logan – got into combat sports a bit more seriously, they quickly targeted Conor McGregor. The Irish UFC star initially ignored the YouTube stars but ultimately relented, calling them “dingbats” for going after him.

Since then, the ‘Notorious’ one was exchanged a few verbal jabs with Jake. However, despite Jake’s attempts to strike up a fight between them, it’s been Logan who’s seemingly had more luck.

At the end of 2024, the former UFC champion said that he had agreed to fight ‘The Maverick’ in a boxing match in India. “I am in preliminary agreements with the Ambani family to face Logan Paul in a boxing exhibition in India,” he posted on X. “I have agreed.”

Conor McGregor drops another hint on Logan Paul fight

While Logan has been quiet on the subject, McGregor has continued to tease the bout. He’s tweeted emojis of the Indian flag alongside love hearts, and his MacLife channel has reported the fight could be worth $250 million for him.

Well, now he’s dropped another not-so-subtle hint about it taking place.

“$250,000,000 🇮🇳 #ImComing,” he posted on January 5 alongside a photo of Logan in his WWE attire.

Since that post, McGregor has only commented one other time. He reposted a tweet from a fan who said meeting Logan in the ring would be “easy work” for Conor.

On Logan’s side, the imPaulsive host has been gearing up for a return to the WWE. He set to have a role in Monday Night Raw’s debut on Netflix on January 6. So, we might find out more then.