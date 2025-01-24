Conor McGregor & Jake Paul rival slams Logan over failed fight with UFC star

A mutual rival of Jake Paul and Conor McGregor is coming to the UFC legend’s side after his rumored bout with Logan Paul fell through.

Logan Paul and Conor McGregor were rumored to face off in a boxing match in India for a whopping $250 million with both sides seemingly in agreement to duke it out.

However, according to ‘The Notorious One’, the UFC refused to sign off on the match when it was pitched to them. Both are part of the TKO banner with Conor representing the UFC while Paul competes in the WWE.

McGregor alleged that Paul “kept quiet” when it came to convincing TKO that the fight was worth it, something he alluded to when confronting the brothers at Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Now, Nate Diaz, one of Conor McGregor’s biggest rivals and a one-time opponent of Jake Paul has stepped in, calling out the brothers for not doing enough to make the bout happen.

Nate Diaz sides with Conor McGregor in feud with Jake & Logan Paul

In a post on X, Diaz took aim at Logan and Jake over the McGregor fight, especially after the two had continuously called him out for many years.

“[What the hell is] goin on here?” he asked. “[You] guys all been talkin hella sh*t, [you] should’ve beat his ass.”

While Nate didn’t believe that either Jake or Logan would have stood a chance against McGregor, he didn’t understand why they didn’t try harder to make the fight happen.

“He would’ve f**ked [you] both up easy, but you should’ve at least gave it a try after talkin’ all that sh*t, you lady’s all [cap].”

The former UFC icon ended his post by referring to the feud as the “Paul Sisters” vs a “real fighter,” effectively putting McGregor over.

Nate Diaz had fought Jake Paul in a boxing match that he ultimately ended up losing by decision. The two were planning to run it back for Paul’s MMA debut, but it hasn’t ended up materializing.

So far, neither Jake or Logan have responded to Diaz’s remarks, but McGregor isn’t giving up on a potential fight against an influencer, namedropping the Paul brothers and KSI as future opponents due to the “astronomical money” they can provide.