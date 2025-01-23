Conor McGregor confronts Logan Paul over $250M fight with in-person threat

Conor McGregor finally confronted Logan Paul over the rumored $250 million fight, threatening to “slap” him, Jake, and even KSI.

The Paul brothers – Logan and Jake – had a pretty eventful trip to Washington DC for inauguration day. They found themselves being blamed by comedian Theo Von for his chair giving in during the ceremony and also came face-to-face with Conor McGregor.

McGregor, who claimed he has agreed to fight Logan in India, appeared to be pretty cordial with the brothers. A number of photos of the three were posted on social media at the time, as they seemed to all be friendly and happy being around each other.

However, Logan has since released his vlog from the day, showing the former UFC champion confronting him and his brother over the fight.

McGregor lays out fight ideas for Logan

“You kept your mouth shut, you did. I thought we were going to get the fight going,” McGregor said the moment all three met. He also claimed that Logan is “controlled” by the WWE, just as he’s claimed with Conor and the UFC.

The Irishman also put forward the idea of them fighting at 190lbs or 195lbs – either a Super Middleweight or Cruiserweight fight. He claimed that Jake was “sick” that Logan was the one getting the chance to fight him too.

“Here’s the deal, I’m going to slap the head off the two of yous and KSI,” McGregor added. “Yous are mixers to me, side jobs. A little side job, yeah?”

As noted, McGregor was the one who claimed he and Logan would be fighting. Since then, the ImPaulsive host jokingly urged Ari Emmanuel – the head of Endevaour – to “greenlight” the fight.

Logan has released phone call snippets between Conor and himself too, with the Irishman seemingly keen on making it happen. So, let’s just wait and see if it does.